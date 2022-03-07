One Woman Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 72 New Cases Found In Malta

One woman has died while testing positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

The woman was aged 80 and is the island’s 609th COVID-19-related death.

A total of 72 new cases were found on the island over the last 24 hours alongside 80 new recoveries, bringing active cases to 861.

42 people are currently in Mater Dei Hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with three patients currently in the ITU.