One Woman Dies While Testing Positive For COVID-19 As 186 New Cases Found In Malta

One 85-year-old woman has died while testing positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities have announced.

Over the last 24 hours, 186 new cases of the virus were found alongside 286 new recoveries. 89 patients are currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with four of them currently receiving intensive care in the ITU.

There are currently 2,230 active cases on the island, with the national death toll at 570.