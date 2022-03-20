One Woman Dies While Testing Positive For COVID-19 As 203 New Cases Found In Malta

One woman has died while testing positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

She was 96-years-old, and is the 622nd COVID-19 related death on the island.

203 new cases of the virus have been found over the last 24 hours alongside 90 new recoveries.

A total of 55 patients are being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with one person receiving intensive care.

There are currently 2,356 active cases on the island.