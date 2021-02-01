‘One Word: Tal-Biki’ Malta’s Bar Owners React To The Latest COVID-19 Aid As Forced Closures Continue

Hit with four months of pandemic closures and more to come, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel for Malta’s bar owners. The state has since announced a one-off state payment of €2,870 to help cover their lockdown, but for many, it’s a drop in the ocean.

“One word describes our situation – tal-biki,” owner of Balzan wine bar said.

Malta’s bars first closed in October following a surge in COVID-19 infections. The restrictions have been extended twice over, first in December and then again last week. The government has only recently provided significant financial support. Still, bar owners feel like the initiatives do not go far enough.

“The money doesn’t really help to be honest. Whatever they’ve given us has hardly covered any of our costs, and yet, some bars are still functioning till early hours through loopholes. We’re being laughed at really,” Matt* an owner of a popular Paceville bar told Lovin Malta.

After being idle since their bar closed in October, Matt has had to move out of his apartment because he couldn’t afford rent.

“Nothing really makes sense at the moment and the support is given too volatile to be proper help.”

Ian Schranz, who runs an alternative bar in Sliema called Hole In The Wall, said the extended closures won’t change much for his establishment.

“We were just breaking-even with the previous restrictions anyway, so closing now won’t change too much for us financially. But the more we prolong this time with piecemeal weird restrictions, the longer we’re going to suffer financially in the long term.

He says that while the latest package is welcome, it’s a far cry from what bars really need to survive.

“Every little bit helps. However, naturally, it’s not proportionate to the losses of being closed for six months. In all fairness, I don’t have a solution to this problem myself,” he said.