Only 13 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta As Four People Receive Treatment In ITU

Malta’s health authorities have discovered just 13 new cases of COVID-19 on the island over the last 24 hours.

Alongside 35 new recoveries, this brings the island’s current active cases down to 421.

There are 18 people being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with four of them receiving medical care in the ITU.

A total of 6,908 booster shots have been given out since vaccination boosters were rolled out.