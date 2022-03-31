Only 8% Of Maltese People Read Physical Newspapers While 72% Consume News Via Websites

A new survey looking into how Maltese people find their news and media has revealed some key insights into information consumption on the island.

The annual survey, conducted by MISCO every year since 2018, looked into social media usage trends.

Physical media usage remains low, with just 7% of people reading magazines and 8% of people reading newspapers. However, 35% of people use newspaper apps, showing people are still ready to follow traditional media brands as soon as they go digital.

On the other hand, 72% of people consume news on websites.