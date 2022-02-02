Only Fully Vaccinated People Can Enter Vote Counting Halls During Maltese General Election
Only those that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed into the upcoming general election’s counting hall.
The announcement comes after Malta’s major two political parties discussed how to approach the halls this year, Times of Malta reported, which are often packed with people.
Under the new rules, workers at the voting halls as well as those assisting voters in the election booths will need to show an updated vaccination certificate.
Counting halls can become rowdy quickly, with partisan supporters ready to make their feelings heard when things go their party’s way, oftentimes banging on the perspex windows separating workers from the crowd.
This year’s election – which still doesn’t have a confirmed date – will see a number of other new measures included.
COVID-19 positive people or people facing mandatory quarantine may be able to vote via drive-in voting centres; voters who cannot drive themselves or have means of transport to vote will be assisted in travelling by the Electoral Commission.
