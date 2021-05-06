Only Nine New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta In Lowest Number Since Last July

Malta’s active cases have dropped to single digits after only nine new patients with COVID-19 were found over the last 24 hours.

The last time there was such a low amount was back in 28th July, 2020, a whole 10 months ago.

Active cases are now stand at 260, with 23 people currently in hospital.

The new numbers were given by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci in a press conference this morning announcing the relaxing of a number of restrictive measures

One vaccine was given out every 12 seconds yesterday, the minister announced, in what was a record day.