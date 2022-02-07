Only One Puppy Survives After Sack Of Newborns Dumped In Maltese Countryside
Only one puppy has survived after a sack full of newborns was dumped in the countryside in Żurrieq.
“This has to stop once and for all!!” animal activist Maxine Borg said, sharing images of the puppies and the sack in question.
“This behaviour is unacceptable. Below you are seeing eight puppies that were put in a sack, in a field, in the cold, left to die still with the umbilical cord attached,” Borg continued.
A person who found the sack called Animal Welfare as soon as they came across the puppies in Żurrieq, with Borg saying that it was thanks to the person’s quick thinking that the one puppy was able to be saved.
“Can you imagine the mother looking for her pups like crazy? Thinking why she gave birth and taken away so soon!”
Borg asked how someone “evil” could do such a thing, and how they could “sleep at night”.
As horrifying as dumping newborn puppies or kittens is in the Maltese countryside, it is, unfortunately, more common than one thinks.
Some people’s approach to new litters can sometimes lead to the uncaring dumping of these pups which often leads to their deaths.
“If you looked for help I’m pretty sure someone would have helped. But instead you killed seven innocent pups.”
The surviving pup has been named Deston, inspired by the Maltese word for fate.
“He is now safe and sound with us.”
