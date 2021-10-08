Only Slight Injuries Reported In Construction Site Roof Collapse 

The incident took place at a construction site in Palm Street in Paola at 8.40am.

Nobody was seriously injured in a roof collapse at a construction site in Paola this morning, the police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the police said that a roof at a construction site had collapsed this morning while workers were on site.

No serious injuries were reported though some of the workers were taken to a nearby health centre for some minor injuries to be treated.

Lovin Malta recently launched its Planning Web project which is seeking to add an element of transparency to Malta’s construction industry. In addition to finding the latest news and analysis about the industry, you call also use the platform to report any illegal works or construction-related issues.

What do you make of this?