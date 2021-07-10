Open Public Spaces Closed Off But Carcades Allowed As Malta Police Prepare For Big Night Of Football

Open public spaces will be monitored closely by the police, who will be equipped with body cams, as Malta embraces for a night of football frenzy tomorrow.

Malta Police will be patrolling the streets breaking up any gatherings in public places and prosecuting anyone caught doing so with the use of newly-integrated body cams which will be switched on for the evening.

The heightened procedures and protocols come as Malta prepares for a historic night of football as Italy faces off against England in the Euro 2020 final.

It also comes as Malta grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases with over 100 new cases registered today alone.

Although large gatherings are being monitored closely, police have given the go-ahead for carcades to happen as long as people remain in their vehicles.

Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa appealed for the public to celebrate with respect to one another and the rules in place.

Speaking earlier today, Camilleri noted how around 20,000 fines were issued in the first six months of 2021 to people who were found in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

