Operation To Free Person Stuck In Crashed Van In Qormi Underway
An operation is currently underway in Qormi to release a person stuck in a van involved in a traffic accident.
The vehicle drove into a truck in Mdina Road, Qormi, leaving at least one person stuck inside.
The crash happened at around 12.30pm today, police confirmed with Lovin Malta. It is unknown whether the person in the vehicle is injured as a medical team is yet to make contact with them.
ONE News reported that members from the Civil Protection Department were on scene alongside the medical team to assist in releasing the person from the severely damaged vehicle.
Photo credit: Screenshots via ONE