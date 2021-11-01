Operators Of Marsa Scrapyard Which Caught Fire Last Month Slapped With €500,000 Garnishee Order 

The operator of a Marsa scrapyard that caught fire last month has had a garnishee order for €500,000 imposed on it by the courts following a request by a government agency.

The garnishee order was requested by government agency Indis Malta Limited, which is responsible for the management of Malta’s industrial parks

The government agency is looking to recoup compensation for damage caused to the industrial park by the fire, as well as the cost of clearing the site following the fire. India Malta is also owed money in rent payments by the company – JAC Steel.

The garnishee order is also being requested in light of fines that the company is facing as a result of enforcement orders issued against the company.