Operators Of Marsa Scrapyard Which Caught Fire Last Month Slapped With €500,000 Garnishee Order
The operator of a Marsa scrapyard that caught fire last month has had a garnishee order for €500,000 imposed on it by the courts following a request by a government agency.
The garnishee order was requested by government agency Indis Malta Limited, which is responsible for the management of Malta’s industrial parks
The government agency is looking to recoup compensation for damage caused to the industrial park by the fire, as well as the cost of clearing the site following the fire. India Malta is also owed money in rent payments by the company – JAC Steel.
The garnishee order is also being requested in light of fines that the company is facing as a result of enforcement orders issued against the company.
The scrapyard went up in flames last month in what has been described as one of the biggest fires Malta has seen in recent years. The fire took over 18 hours to bring under control, requiring more than two million tonnes of water to be used up in the process.
The Times of Malta reported last month that the scrapyard had received several stop and compliance notices resulting from several infringements, including the incorrect storage of flammable materials.
The paper cited sources saying that the Environment and Resources Authority had flagged the site as a public hazard back in 2017.
