Opposition Blasts Government For Budget Promotion Spend: ‘€438K Should Have Been Spent On Common Good’
Opposition leader Bernard Grech has blasted the government for accepting to spend €438,804 on promotional material for Budget 2022, insisting the money should have been spent on the common good.
Responding to a parliamentary question by MP Karol Aquilina, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealed that the government had paid €438,804 to promote the budget.
€206,067.20 was spent on “logistics”, €138,073.025 on “media buying and distribution” and €94,663.96 on “design, multimedia and printing”.
The figures included spending on consultations with stakeholders carried out while formulating the budget.
“That is how much government propaganda for this year’s budget has cost the public,” Grech said.
“This is over and above the hijacking of the public broadcaster, which is funded by taxpayers. This money could have, and should have, been spent on the common good.”
Grech said that, rather than spending money on propaganda, a PN government would increase salaries for educators and frontliners, or initiatives for the country’s youth.
The budget was announced two weeks ago with the government once again pulling out all the stops to ensure that the highlights from the financial exercise reach members of the public.
Do you think too much money is spent on promoting the budget?