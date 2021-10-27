Opposition Blasts Government For Budget Promotion Spend: ‘€438K Should Have Been Spent On Common Good’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has blasted the government for accepting to spend €438,804 on promotional material for Budget 2022, insisting the money should have been spent on the common good.

Responding to a parliamentary question by MP Karol Aquilina, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealed that the government had paid €438,804 to promote the budget.

€206,067.20 was spent on “logistics”, €138,073.025 on “media buying and distribution” and €94,663.96 on “design, multimedia and printing”.

The figures included spending on consultations with stakeholders carried out while formulating the budget.