Opposition MP Calls For Introduction Of Laws Banning Sex With Animals

Opposition MP Mario Galea has called on Parliament to legislate against the sexual abuse of animals, arguing that it was unacceptable for this not to be contemplated by Maltese law.

Galea was speaking during a debate about amendments to the Animal Welfare Act, during which he said that it was unacceptable for Malta not to have laws that specifically cater for instances were people are caught having sexual relations with animals.

The MP said he had been approached by members of the judiciary, who had pointed out that currently, if a man is found guilty of bestiality, as the act is called, the only provisions of the law that can be used to punish them are those related to animal cruelty.