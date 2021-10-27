Orange Alert: Force 7 Wind Warning Announced As Hail, Rain And Thunder Expected Across Malta
Malta is set to experience heavy showers today, with thunder expected to affect various parts of the Maltese islands.
The Meteorological Office at the Malta International Airport has upgraded its warning from yellow to orange today as an East Northeast wind is expected to pummel the islands, especially over exposed areas.
The wind is expected to reach Force 7 and last until 9pm this evening.
Rain and thunder are expected to accompany the wind, with hail a possibility.
Malta has been seeing stormy weather over the past few days, with flooded streets and some areas experiencing over five hours of constant rain.
Besides the incoming wind, a ‘medicane’ is being predicted for Malta in the coming days.
@lovinmaltaofficialScenes from last night’s hours-long ##storm 👀 How was it where you were? DM is photos + videos on Insta! 📲 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##lovinmalta ##malta♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Malta’s neighbours Sicily and Tunisia have both been severely hit by storms, with flooding rife throughout the nations.
A number of people have even died in Sicily as a result of the severe floods.
@lovinmaltaofficialCatania and cities around Sicily have been hit real hard by a Mediterranean hurricane that might partially make its way to Malta 👀 ##fyp ##fypmalta♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Cover photo left: Neil Bugeja
Tag someone who needs to know