Orders For Carers Not To Change Patients’ Nappies Condemned By Malta’s Health Commissioner

The Commissioner for Health at the Office of the Ombudsman has condemned a union order to restrict care for residents in elderly people’s homes and hospitals.

The order dictates that carers should not change the nappies of the elderly nor bathe or help them mobilise.

Though the Commissioner had previously condemned previous directives for this sector, new directives were issued on 19th April, leading to them issuing a new condemnation.

“This time, the union went a step further,” the Commissioner said. “Patients and residents will not be bathed and helped to mobilise, and that there will be no changing of nappies. This affects mainly patients and residents who are incontinent.”

“The Commissioner for Health condemns without reservations such directives which go against the dignity of the human being. This is an attack on the most vulnerable persons.”

Several restrictions remain in place in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Malta; however, some unions are still issuing new directives for their members to follow.

Though the pandemic continues, daily numbers have been steadily decreasing for weeks; just yesterday, only 13 new cases were discovered.