‘Our Zoo Has More Volunteers Than Your Party’: Zookeeper Responds To PN MP’s Boycott Call
Controversial zookeeper Anton Cutajar has lashed out at the Nationalist Party over a parliamentary speech by MP Mario Galea in which he called on the public to boycott Maltese zoos.
Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Galea insisted that exotic animals had no place in Malta, and called out Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo for bowing down to pressure by zookeepers last year in relation to proposed rules to regulate the sector.
“Minister, the White Paper was good, but you backtracked because of that bully Cutajar,” Galea said in Parliament yesterday.
In a series of posts and comments on Facebook, Cutajar questioned why his zoo was being singled out, given that there were seven registered zoos on the island.
“If you want to call for a boycott, go for it Mar,” Cutajar wrote. “Were you also against zoos in 2013?”
In his speech, Galea acknowledged that the Nationalist Party had also failed to do what was necessary to regulate the sector, noting that the present administration had inherited a situation that was already far from ideal.
“It’s not like people don’t come to L-Arka ta’ Noe. We have more volunteers at our park than your sad party, which you’ve killed, has,” Cutajar added.
He said Galea should be more concerned with the PN’s debt than his zoo. “You are jealous of each other, let alone of a labourite who has succeeded.”
Last year Cutajar launched a tirade of insults at Animal Rights Commissioner Alison Bezzina, threatening to get her fired, after comments she gave saying that zoos weren’t ideal and that she would be promoting legislation to regulate the sector.
Cutajar’s reaction elicited widespread condemnation, including from leading politicians. Cutajar later apologised for his remarks.
