‘Our Zoo Has More Volunteers Than Your Party’: Zookeeper Responds To PN MP’s Boycott Call

Controversial zookeeper Anton Cutajar has lashed out at the Nationalist Party over a parliamentary speech by MP Mario Galea in which he called on the public to boycott Maltese zoos.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Galea insisted that exotic animals had no place in Malta, and called out Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo for bowing down to pressure by zookeepers last year in relation to proposed rules to regulate the sector.

“Minister, the White Paper was good, but you backtracked because of that bully Cutajar,” Galea said in Parliament yesterday.

In a series of posts and comments on Facebook, Cutajar questioned why his zoo was being singled out, given that there were seven registered zoos on the island.