Outfit Issues, Production Challenges And Stellar Performances: Malta Eurovision Song Contest Returns In A Big Way

The last time Maltese viewers got to sit back and enjoy the Malta Eurovision Song was back in 2018, when Christabelle was named the island’s representative – but last night’s event brought back what everyone loves (and hates)about the show.

Maltese social media was alight with hot takes and thoughts after the musical ceremony last night.

People praised and lambasted in equal measures everything from the production values to the chosen outfits for each of the 22 contestants hoping to represent the island at the Eurovision Song Contest next May in Turin, Italy.

Voting remains open ahead of tonight’s show, when six singers will be eliminated – but ahead of that, people had a lot to say about last night’s show.