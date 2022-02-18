Outfit Issues, Production Challenges And Stellar Performances: Malta Eurovision Song Contest Returns In A Big Way
The last time Maltese viewers got to sit back and enjoy the Malta Eurovision Song was back in 2018, when Christabelle was named the island’s representative – but last night’s event brought back what everyone loves (and hates)about the show.
Maltese social media was alight with hot takes and thoughts after the musical ceremony last night.
People praised and lambasted in equal measures everything from the production values to the chosen outfits for each of the 22 contestants hoping to represent the island at the Eurovision Song Contest next May in Turin, Italy.
Voting remains open ahead of tonight’s show, when six singers will be eliminated – but ahead of that, people had a lot to say about last night’s show.
Fans were excited for the show to return, with social media full of Eurovision fans screaming with both excitement and trepidation.
And some names quickly began bubbling up as far as favourites go.
Tracks from artists Emma Muscat, Aidan, Denise, Nicole Azzopardi and more were being named as some of the top contenders to represent the island.
However, people had a lot of feedback over some of the outfits, with a couple of outfits gaining major criticism online – as well as the production level of some of the shows, including everything from make-up to dancers.
Six contestants will be sent home tonight as a major tribute show including practically all previous Eurovision singers as part of an anniversary special. With the big winner set to be announced tomorrow, there’s only a few hours left for singers to convince the island to back their track.
Who do you think deserves to represent the island at Eurovision 2022?