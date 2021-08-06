Outrage After Man Growing One Cannabis Plant In Gozo Has Cavity Searched And Passport Taken

A foreign man living in Gozo has taken to social media to ask for help after he was allegedly arrested, underwent a cavity search and had his ID card and passport confiscated by police over a cannabis plant he was growing.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the police to confirm the incident, with the confirmation still pending.

“So unfortunately, it seems like I need your help,” the man said in a specialist Maltese cannabis group, before breaking down what happened to him and his cannabis plant.

“Someone reported my beautiful plant on my balcony, police came with six to seven men, destroyed it while I was quietly sobbing on my couch, searched the apartment for a few hours, arrested me, took me to the station, stripped me naked, checked my asshole, put me in a cell in my underwear, some hours later questioned me for another while, took my ID card and passport and let me go,” he said.

“Fun day.”