Outrage After Scores Gather Indoors To Celebrate Żebbuġ Feast Without Masks

Footage of scores of people celebrating a religious feast without respecting social distancing has raised the ire of the Maltese public.

In the video, which was sent to Lovin Malta, several people can be seen revelling and dancing to music, with others singing and chanting along to the songs while some raise friends on their shoulders whiling jumping up and down.

Few people are wearing masks, with many revellers faces caught on film in what looks to be a każin.

Wearing the traditional green, many are celebrating the feast of St Philip, which is being held between the 7th and 14th June this year.

Currently, it is illegal to gather in groups larger than six, and one’s mask should be worn at all times indoors in public settings.

“People are fed up, professionals like myself can’t get back to work because of these restrictions imposed on us,” said one person who sent the footage to Lovin Malta.

A second video was also sent, showing the rest of the room, which was celebrating boisterously in a similar manner.

The videos come hours after several business owners called out a lack of enforcement in public gatherings of people.

Though Malta’s entertainment scene – with an estimated 13,000 employees – has been shut down for over a year, hundreds of people still chose to gather in public bays and beaches in areas like St George’s Bay, St Julians, and Exiles, Sliema… and there seems to be little anyone can do to stop people from leaving their homes at this point.

What do you make of this celebration?