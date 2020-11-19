Over 100 Copies Of Daniel Holmes’ Incredible Debut Novel Sold Within Days

Poet, father and former Maltese prisoner Daniel Holmes’ debut novel A Memoir From Malta’s Prison – From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle has already hit over 100 pre-orders just days after it was announced. The book will see Holmes take readers on a journey through his eight and half years inside Malta’s prison, Corradino Correctional Facility, in detail like never before. Pre-order yours now below.

Holmes, a sensitive, observant man, was already writing poetry and prose on his blog prior to being sent to prison after he showed police the cannabis saplings he was growing in his small Gozo flat back in 2006.

He was sentenced to over a decade in prison along with his British friend Barry Lee. With the courts coming down hard on Holmes and Lee, the pair ended up losing hope in finding justice; Lee ended up committing suicide in prison shortly afterwards. Holmes remained strong, determined to reunite with his beloved partner – and now wife – Marzena. He spent his time inside taking notes of all he saw, from infamous Maltese prisoners to the inner workings of the prison system. Lovin Malta joined him on the day of his release in 2018 – watch the full documentary below and see a man who was locked up before Facebook was even a thing emerge into a brave new world.

Banned from Malta, you can watch his recent live interview with Lovin Malta founder Chris Peregin during the Malta Book Festival.

A Memoir From Malta’s Prison – From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle will be Lovin Malta’s first published book, supported by the National Book Council. The debut novel by the Welshman will be Malta’s first modern non-fiction prison expose’. Do not miss out on this unique chance at a glimpse behind Kordin’s four guarded walls. If you have any enquiries or would like to stock the book yourself, please email [email protected]

