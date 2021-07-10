Over 100 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Malta With Two Recoveries
Over 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours with just two recoveries.
Malta continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases this week, with total active cases shooting up to 359.
However, no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours and hospitalisations remain low.
Most of yesterday’s patients were tourists who hadn’t taken the vaccine. Meanwhile, 349,133 people in Malta have been fully vaccinated.
Following the spike in cases, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that English language schools will shut down from 14th July and only people with a recognised vaccine certificate will be allowed to travel to Malta.
