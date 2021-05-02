Over 100 Youths Fined After Police Break Up Two Hidden Pembroke Gatherings

Around 115 fines or citations were given out by police after they broke up two separate illegal late night gatherings in Pembroke.

At around 3am on Saturday, police officers were informed of a large gathering in a Natura 2000 site in Pembroke, with revellers reportedly drinking in a hidden area. When police arrived, a large group of youths were found, many of who attempted to flee when police vehicles began to arrive.

Police handed out around 80 citations that evening over a number of measures being broken, including the mandatory use of masks in a public space.

However, just one day later in a separate case, police were informed at around 2am that a group of people had once again gathered in a Natura 2000 site in Pembroke. This time, 35 people were given citations over breaking the same rules.

However, as details of the youths were being taken this time, one French youth attacked a police officer, ripping the officer’s shirt before fleeing.

He was found shortly afterwards and arrested, and is being kept in the police lock-up in Floriana. He is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

The officer was taken for medical treatment where he was certified with slight injuries.

One resident who witnessed the scene told Lovin Malta that those type of gatherings were happening every Thursday to Sunday between midnight and 3am. He praised the police for their actions over the weekend.

Aside from these gatherings in Pembroke, another 35 fines were given out after police broke up a loud party in a home in Mellieħa, leading to a total of 150 fines being given out over these three gatherings.

What do you make of these events?