Over 100kgs Of Stimulant Drug Khat Intercepted At Airport On Its Way To Ħamrun Shop

Over 100kgs of the stimulant drug khat was intercepted at the airport on its way to be sold at a shop in Ħamrun.

Yesterday, during a routine inspection of commercial cargo, Customs officials came across a suspicious consignment declared as henna leaves. Upon further inspection, a total of 59 packets of a green substance were elevated with a total weight of 113kgs.

“The enforcement officials were not convinced that the merchandise consisted of raw henna due to the consistency and smell and suspected it was khat,” a press release said.

“The help of the Police Anti-Drug Squad was requested, who seized the cargo for additional forensic laboratory tests.”

Further tests revealed that the substance was in fact khat, an illegal chewing stimulant listed as a dangerous drug.

The consignment was heading to a shop in Ħamrun belonging to a foreign man living in Malta. He has since been arrested pending investigations.

