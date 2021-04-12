Over 1,200 People In Malta Fined Last Week For Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions

A total of 1,261 people in Malta have been fined for breaking COVID-19 measures over the past week.

The majority of fines (784) were handed out to those who were caught without a facemask in public. A further 366 people were fined for being in groups larger than two.

In addition, inspections at private residences saw 92 fines handed out to people who broke the two-limit household rule.

A further six establishments were also violated for breaking conditions.

A total of 13 people were fined €10,000 each for breaking mandatory quarantine.

Today marked the beginning of the return to normality in Malta with primary schools, childcare centres and kindergartens opening for the first time in over four weeks.

Non-essential shops and services will reopen on 26th April.

What do you make of these numbers? Let us know below