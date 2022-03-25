Over 14,000 Uncollected Votes In Maltese Election, Almost Double From 2017
A total of 14,473 votes remain uncollected ahead of the general election on Saturday 26th March, the Electoral Commission has announced.
The date to collect votes closed yesterday, meaning that over 14,000 people will not be taking part in the general election.
That’s almost double than the 8,372 uncollected votes recorded in 2017.
There will be 345,869 eligible voters during this election. However, turnout is expected to be lower than previous elections.
Voter apathy could play a major role in this election’s turnout – Lovin Malta spoke to voters at both PN and PL rallies to see how energised they were about the 2022 election.
