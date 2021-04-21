Over 40s In Malta Will Be Invited For Vaccination As Of Friday

People over 40 will be invited to get a COVID-19 vaccine as of this Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new primary health clinic in Birkirkara, Fearne added that at the end of this week, 300,000 vaccine doses would have been distributed, with over 90,000 people registered as fully vaccinated as of today.

Meanwhile, Malta has found its first three cases of the Brazilian variant, all of which were imported. The Health Minister added that vaccines being used work against this COVID-19 variant.

With the European Medicine Authority’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine yesterday, Malta will begin using the single-shot jab shortly. However, Fearne did not specify whether this would speed up Malta’s date of herd immunity, which is set to be achieved by June.

Speaking about coronavirus hospitalisations, the Health Minister said that COVID-19 patients in ITU have dropped to six, thanks to mitigation measures in place.

There were 24 new COVID-19 cases on the island today, alongside 65 new recoveries. No new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, meaning active cases have dropped to 522.

Some non-essential businesses are set to reopen on 26th April, while plans for the third phase of reopening will be announced early next week.

