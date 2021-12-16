Aidan Bartolo Shot In Foot During Mellieħa Manhunt With Over 50 Bullets Fired At Car

Over 50 bullets were shot by police officers at a car driven by Aidan Bartolo, the 24-year-old man who was arrested following a manhunt in Mellieħa earlier this month.

According to reports, several officers gave their account of the evening. One officer said that he fired 17 rounds, another said he fired 13, while others were unsure. The total amount of bullets shot was 50.

The officers said that the incident took place over 15 seconds, which saw Bartolo allegedly drive straight into police officers in an attempt to evade an arrest linked to drug trafficking.

Bartolo was hit in the foot by the gunfire.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri questioned the heavy-handed approach. However, the witnesses maintained that Bartolo was driving straight at them. They insisted that they had no idea what his intention was.

Police were informed that Bartolo would be driving in Mellieħa at around 5.30pm. Police began flagging down cars, but when Bartolo noticed he sped up in their direction. Bartolo managed to escape and abandoned his vehicle. An intense search then began.

Bartolo was eventually arrested hiding near the Mizieb woodlands. He did not resist arrest.

The court released Bartolo on bail against a deposit of €5000 and a persona guarantee of €40,000, ordering him to sign a bail book 3 times a week. The case continues next week.

