Over 600 Weddings Were Postponed In Malta Last Year As A Result Of The Pandemic

Over 600 weddings were postponed last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, new statistics have revealed.

According to TVM, statistics procured from Identity Malta show that a total of 622 weddings were postponed out of a total of 1074 that were registered.

Of the 1074 weddings, 748 of them were civil marriages while 326 were religious marriages.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the majority of wedding cancellation last year with mass events and celebrations banned in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Malta plans to allow wedding receptions to recommence on 1st June, but under a set of strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Attendance will be capped to 300 for outdoor receptions and 100 for indoor ones. Moreover, weddings must be seated and offer a restaurant atmosphere with a maximum of six households at one table.

Dancing, buffets and self-service will all be forbidden and masks must be worn at all times except while eating.

Meanwhile, the 1st of June will also see tourism restart, language schools reopen and wearing a mask on the beach will no longer be mandatory.

