Over 70 Każini Kept Open And Alive During Pandemic Thanks To €250,000 Fund

A quarter million euro fund has been central to keeping Maltese każini alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Planning Authority said it had been at the “forefront” in aiding all local clubs and każini, to ensure they survive the financial difficulties incurred during the pandemic and emerge ready to continue to carry out their “crucial role within society”.

Following the launch of the Irrestawra l-Każin Scheme last year, the PA received 84 submissions of which 72 were considered valid. While the każini that applied were predominantly local band clubs, a number of submissions were received from local football clubs, bocci clubs and other voluntary organisations.

In total, the Authority is funding close to €250,000 with works ranging from the restoration of the club’s façade including timber balconies and apertures, waterproofing, internal renovation works and the upgrading of certain facilities.

Minister for Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that through this initiative, support was given to these voluntary organisations to alleviate the financial burden they had to face during the pandemic.

This is due to the fact that the maintenance of these buildings is a continuous one regardless of whether the club is open or closed for the public.

“This scheme is another positive initiative where the Planning Authority returns to the community funds raised from the application process. I believe that local clubs play a very important role in the community where they reach out to people of similar interests, gather diverse skills and serve as places of recreation,” he said.

“We must not underestimate the importance of our Każini – besides the cultural heritage that these organisations have within our Maltese society,they serve as places that bring people together, across age ranges and political persuasions, opening up possibilities and as a fora to explore new opportunities. Today the culture of Każini is rapidly changing and become more inclusive, especially when it comes to the growing number of women not only attending but at the forefront of these social hubs,” Martin Saliba, PA Executive Chairperson, said.