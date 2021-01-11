Over A Month Later And Justice Minister Still Hasn’t Provided Proof He Didn’t Stay At Fenech’s French Hotel For Free

“I’ve said all I have to say,” Zammit Lewis repeatedly said.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Zammit Lewis refused to entertain questions about the issue, despite telling this newsroom that there exists proof of payment more than a month ago.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis is refusing to publish any proof that he would contradict claims that he stayed at Yorgen Fenech’s Hilton Hotel in Évian-Les-Bains, France, free of charge.

Lovin Malta revealed that Zammit Lewis and then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat stayed at the luxurious hotel for free in 2014.

The pair issued vociferous denials, but never actually commented on whether they or Fenech paid for the hotel.

“I did not phone anyone from the Fenech family to ask for any favours nor did I ask for suggestions about which hotel to stay in and never gave any gifts to the Fenech family in compensation for any freebies,” Zammit Lewis said.

Lovin Malta has continued to press the pair to provide proof of payment. They have both failed to reply to questions sent. They have also failed to clarify whether this was their only visit to this hotel, their only vacation paid by Fenech, or in the company of Fenech.

Last November, when testifying at the public inquiry looking into Caruana Galizia’s murder, Zammit Lewis said he has receipts for all events he organised at Fenech’s hotels.

Tumas Group has said it’s investigating who had footed the bill for Muscat’s and Zammit Lewis’ holiday at the Évian-Les-Bains hotel. However, it is yet to be concluded.

Both Muscat and Zammit Lewis have an intimate relationship with Fenech. Muscat shared a secret WhatsApp group with Fenech and their “fraternal best friend” former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Well-informed sources have previously revealed that there could be between 800 to 1,000 messages between Schembri and Fenech.

With regards to Zammit Lewis, it has been revealed that he shared hundreds of WhatsApp messages with Fenech, the last of which was sent in October 2019, a month before his eventual arrest.

Over that same period, Muscat and Schembri left the WhatsApp group. This was soon after they were informed that police were planning to arrest middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma.

Zammit Lewis’ ministry is heavily connected to Yorgen Fenech. It’s been revealed that Rosianne Cutajar, the Parliamentary Secretary for Equality in his ministry, pocketed €46,500 for Yorgen Fenech’s attempted purchase of a Mdina residence.

One month after she helped broker said deal, Cutajar was within the halls of the Council of Europe fighting tooth and nail to ensure the government’s amendments and vociferous complaints against the damning report are heard.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has so far refused to take action and is awaiting the conclusion of a Standards Commissioner investigation.

