Over €20,000 Raised Within Days For Lamin Jaiteh’s Recovery Fund

Nearly €20,000 has been donated to a campaign to raise money for a 32-year-old father and migrant worker who was abandoned after being injured on a Maltese work site.

Lamin Jaiteh’s shocking incident has shined a spotlight on migrant worker abuse in Malta, and forced the island to stop for a moment and realise how inhumane treatment for profit was quickly becoming the order of the day.

However, many in Malta wanted to contribute to Lamin’s recovery, with job offers coming in, and now over €20,000 raised to support the Ghanaian man, surpassing the original €10,000 that was being asked for.

“We need a substantial amount of money as he won’t be able to work or pay rent and he needs to send money back to his family, as well as cover any future medical bills,” activists said to Lovin Malta.

The fundraiser was organised by activists as well as Victim Support Malta.