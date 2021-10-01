Over €20,000 Raised Within Days For Lamin Jaiteh’s Recovery Fund
Nearly €20,000 has been donated to a campaign to raise money for a 32-year-old father and migrant worker who was abandoned after being injured on a Maltese work site.
Lamin Jaiteh’s shocking incident has shined a spotlight on migrant worker abuse in Malta, and forced the island to stop for a moment and realise how inhumane treatment for profit was quickly becoming the order of the day.
However, many in Malta wanted to contribute to Lamin’s recovery, with job offers coming in, and now over €20,000 raised to support the Ghanaian man, surpassing the original €10,000 that was being asked for.
“We need a substantial amount of money as he won’t be able to work or pay rent and he needs to send money back to his family, as well as cover any future medical bills,” activists said to Lovin Malta.
The fundraiser was organised by activists as well as Victim Support Malta.
“We are overwhelmed with your generosity! Let’s hope that this is paired with the justice deserved!” – Victim Support Malta
Lamin suffered grievous injuries to his arm and back after he is believed to have fallen two storeys on a construction site in Mellieħa. After being injured, his employers abandoned him in a quiet side road in Selmun, injured and unattended.
Glen Farrugia of J&G Contractors Limited has been charged with 20 offences in relation to this crime, and has been remanded in custody after being denied bail.
However, heartwarmingly, many within the Maltese community have stepped up to help Lamin out through this difficult time. Caroline Galea, who appeared on Lovin Daily earlier this week to discuss the case, visited Lamin in hospital yesterday to give the public an update.
If you feel Malta needs to treat its worker community better, consider donating to Lamin’s fundraiser – as a husband with two young children in a different country, he continues to be worried that he will not be able to provide for them following this incident.
You can donate by following this link.
