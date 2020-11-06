د . إAEDSRر . س

Over €2,400 Raised To Replace Iconic Vandalised Tribute Bench In Mellieħa

Over €2,400 has been raised to replace a vandalised tribute bench at Torri l-Aħmar in Mellieħa.

Ivan Castillo, a Mellieħa local councillor, took to Facebook to thank all those who donated to see the iconic bench restored.

“With the help of many generous souls we and a few very persistent gentlemen, we have just about hit the target,” he said.

While the fundraiser is €100 short of the €2,500 mark, Castillo feels like this can easily be met with a few more donations. Moreover, any donations over the overall goal will be donated towards charitable organisations in Malta.

“This means the work can start! The bench when complete will be passed onto the original owners to make the arrangements for it to be placed where it belongs,” he ended.

The iconic tribute bench had been erected in memory of a Mellieħa resident, Anita Gray.

It was built by Gran’s family and read “Please enjoy the view, peace and tranquility. Cherish loved ones and the closest to you. Enjoy life.”

News of its destruction prompted shock and outrage online including Mellieħa local councillor Gabriel Micallef who was amongst the first to condemn this action.

Thankfully, due to the generous donations of many, the iconic bench will be given a new lease of life.

