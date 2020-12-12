Over €3 Million Invested In Advanced HIV Medication Following Outcry Of Shortages In Malta

Over €3 million is being invested in more advanced HIV treatments following a shortage of medication in Malta.

The new medication will be distributed as of next week and will continue to be distributed to patients over the coming weeks, health authorities said in a press release.

The good news comes after HIV awareness NGO Checkpoint Malta raised the alarm on several patients who are running out of medication and were contacting the organisation for essential medication.

“These messages have been ticking in from friends living with HIV in Malta. The NGO’s are receiving similar cries for assistance from our community,” said Chris Vincent Jung, president of Checkpoint Malta.

Despite the shortage of HIV medication, the health ministry said that it is committed to ensuring that all patients have the necessary care at their disposal.

What do you make of this? Let us know below