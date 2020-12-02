Over €55,000 Worth Of Cannabis Found On Marsa Man In Ċirkewwa Raid

A 46-year-old man who lives in Marsa has been remanded in custody after police found around 3kgs of cannabis in his vehicle.

The arrest comes after days of observation by the Police’s Drug Squad, who followed him as he drove towards Ċirkewwa yesterday. At around 11am in Ċirkewwa, his vehicle was stopped and it was searched, with the cannabis found in 12 packets that were inside a sack.