Over €55,000 Worth Of Cannabis Found On Marsa Man In Ċirkewwa Raid

A 46-year-old man who lives in Marsa has been remanded in custody after police found around 3kgs of cannabis in his vehicle.

The arrest comes after days of observation by the Police’s Drug Squad, who followed him as he drove towards Ċirkewwa yesterday. At around 11am in Ċirkewwa, his vehicle was stopped and it was searched, with the cannabis found in 12 packets that were inside a sack.

Police said this has a street value of about €55,000. 

The man was held in custody at the Floriana police depot, with Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit leading the inquiry into the find.

Around 40,000 people are believed to use cannabis in their personal lives in Malta. Though the island decriminalised the personal use of up to 3.5g of cannabis in 2015 and legalised the medicinal use of cannabis in 2017, law enforcement continues to crack down on larger amounts of the plant on the island.

