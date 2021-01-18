Over One Tonne Of Food Delivered To Lifeline Foundation By Leading Vehicle Sharing Company

A leading Maltese vehicle sharing company has helped deliver over one tonne of food to a critical food bank helping the vulnerable in Malta.

Volunteers from the GoTo Team have already helped transport over one tonne of food, in over 150 boxes, using ten GoTo electric cars, this last month alone.

The vehicle sharing service provider recently contributed a fleet of cars – and the team’s manpower – to help transport the charity’s many donations from St Julian’s to its Marsa warehouse.

“The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation believes that no child or adult should ever experience hunger. It does its utmost to ensure that individuals, couples and families who struggle – particularly during these challenging times – can make ends meet, with enough food to cover them in the short-term, until a longer-term solution is found,” GoTo CEO Gordon Bugeja said.

“We are extremely proud to have had the chance to support them as they offer people this vital lifeline and we are keen to continue to do so going forward. Sharing is at the very core of our company and that creates a clear synergy between the Foundation’s mission and ours,” he continued.

“Together we can go even further in building a more sustainable future.”