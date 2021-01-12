Over Two Weeks Later, Malta Hasn’t Wasted Any COVID-19 Vaccines So Far 

It has been over two weeks since the first person in Malta was inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine and not a single dose has been wasted so far.

This, despite the fact that some people might have missed appointments including those who passed away but still received letters to get the vaccine.

“Vaccines will not be lost if those who have an appointment for the vaccine do not turn up,” a health ministry spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“We are using a just-in-time supply reconstitution process, whereby vaccines are not lost.”

A COVID-19 vaccine reserve list is currently in place and is relied upon in the case that someone misses their vaccine appointment.

Though no doses have been wasted, the Medical Association of Malta has criticised the health ministry for its slow vaccine roll out, urging a ramped up process to cover all healthcare workers in a span of five weeks since the first vaccination.

Over 4,000 people in Malta have been inoculated so far, starting with the most vulnerable including everyone over as well as healthcare workers and care home staff.

The vaccines currently being rolled out are being supplied by two pharmaceutical companies – Pfizer and Moderna.

Prior to the inoculation campaign, there were concerns regarding the feasibility of distributing the Pfizer vaccine which has to be stored in -70°C conditions for it to remain effective.

However, it appears that any concern has been quelled following revelations that Malta has been able to use every single dose of procured vaccines so far.

Earlier today, AstraZeneca and Oxford filed an application to the EU for the authorisation of their coronavirus vaccine.

If approved, Malta will receive one million doses of the vaccine, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne, expediting the country’s vaccination programme drastically.

