Overcharged For Water And Electricity? Nationalist Party Asks Impacted Citizens To Register Their Case With The Party

The Nationalist Party is inviting members of the public who have been overcharged for water and electricity to visit the party’s headquarters in Pieta’ and register their interest in case this Saturday.

The party will be welcoming citizens at its headquarters between 9:00am and 12:30pm and is urging all those who have an interest in the case to make themselves known to the party.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, party deputy leader David Agius and energy spokesperson Ryan Callus, both stressed that a PN government would refund all those who have been overcharged. The party estimates that the cost of this would run close to €50 million.

Concerns with whether households were being overcharged for their water and electricity first surfaced in 2019, when it was revealed that an anomaly in the way bills were calculated was resulting in some households being overcharged.