‘Overwhelmed’ Emma Muscat Thanks Malta And Gozo, Promises To ‘Make You Proud’

Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest hope Emma Muscat has opened up for the first time publicly since being voted in as the island’s 2022 representative.

“I’m still so overwhelmed with last night’s win!! Thank you Malta. I promise to do my best and make you proud!”

“l would like to thank each and every one of my fans who showed me so much constant support and encouragement,” Emma continued. “Without you I wouldn’t be here! A huge thank you also goes to last night’s judges who all amazingly chose to award their 12 points to me!”

Emma Muscat recieved the votes of all six of the judging panel last night, as well as the majority of public votes, to come in first place with her song Out Of Sight.

She is now preparing to head to Turin, Italy, this May.

Ahead of that, she wanted to thank her team, as well as her parents and boyfriend, for all they’ve done to help her get to this point in her musical career.