Owner Of Maltese Shipyard Acquitted From Illegal Waste Dumping Charges

Palumbo was sentenced to six years imprisonment in 2019, but last week his conviction was overturned in the Messina Court of Appeal.

Owner of Palumbo Shipyards, Antonio Palumbo, has won an arduous eight-year legal battle in Sicily in a case involving the illegal dumping of waste.

The 59-year-old shipyard owner was accused of facilitating illegal dumping between 2011 and 2013, however, he always maintained his innocence by claiming that this case was politically motivated.

“I wish to express my great satisfaction at the outcome of this sentence which has finally re-established the truth in a bitter story that has caused great upset to my professional and personal life,” he said.

Palumbo Group runs the former Malta Shipyard in Cospicua and this business was taken over by Mr. Palumbo who turned the debt-ridden entity into one of the best yards in the Mediterranean, a press release boasted.

The company has now been described as an “empire of eight shipyards”.

The owner, who in April 2013 was the legal representative of the Palumbo Group, was acquitted of all charges on Thursday. Disqualification sanctions against the company were also revoked.

Palumbo, who was represented by lawyers Giro Sepe and Giulia Bongiorno said he could finally put this dark chapter behind him and he looked forward to further growing the business which today has an annual turnover of more than €200 million.

