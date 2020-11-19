Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Producing Strong Immune Response In Elderly

Early trials have shown that a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University is producing a strong immune response in elderly subjects, Sky News reported.

Results from the first two phases suggest that one of the groups most at risk of death from COVID-19, i.e. the elderly, may be able to build immunity.

Only yesterday, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their potential COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect around 94% of people over 65 years old.

The two companies released more data from their ongoing phase three trial, based on two doses given to over 41,000 people around the world. They said their data indicated that their mRNA vaccine works equally well in people of all ages, races and ethnicities and there had been no “serious safety concerns” reported.

Around 560 healthy adult volunteers took part in Oxford University’s phase two trials, where they were given two doses of the vaccine candidate or a placebo.

No adverse health problems were reported during the trials.

What do you make of this?