PA Approves First Phase Of Mega Development In Xlendi Without Hearing Residents Or Local Council

Malta’s Planning Authority has approved the first phase of a controversial mega-development in Xlendi, Moviment Graffitti has revealed.

The PA justified approving the current application since it solely involves the demolition of the site, Graffitti said. However, the group said it was just a ploy to give the green light to the project.

“Everyone knows that this is a laughing stock and that the approval of the first phase will pave the way for the approval of the second phase,” they said.

The vote, Graffitti said, was even taken before a significant number of residents and the Local Council were able to make their interventions against the application.

“At this stage, their interventions and concerns were in vain and fell on deaf ears because the decision had already been made,” they said.

“It is utterly ridiculous that the Planning Authority continues to insist on proceeding with this foolish plan.”

The application is led by property magnate Joseph Portelli and his two partners, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo. The development is about 13 storeys high – consisting of a mix of a hotel, apartments and offices.

More than 120 objections were filed, but they were mostly ignored by the PA.