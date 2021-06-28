PA Refuses To Remove Protected Status Of Properties Along Two Sliema Streets Over Fears It Will ‘Compromise’ Streetscape 

The Planning Authority (PA) has turned down requests by several Sliema property owners for them to have protection status given to their properties removed. In a statement today, the PA pointed out that the protection had been given to the properties, which are situated along Triq Stella Maris and Triq Palazzo Capua, back in 2019 when the authority, following consultation with the Superintendent for Cultural Heritage, awarded protection status to 52 townhouses along the two streets. “When considering the case presented by the owners the Planning Authority noted that the removal of scheduling could potentially lead to compromising the streetscape of two streets,” read the PA’s statement.

It argued that the streets were both “relatively untouched” and therefore merited the authority’s protection. “Although some of the properties might not individually carry the same heritage importance as others, they display a collective value since they form part of a row of similar buildings that have the same height, design, proportions, materials, style and massing,” the PA said.

Triq Stella Maris