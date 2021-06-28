PA Refuses To Remove Protected Status Of Properties Along Two Sliema Streets Over Fears It Will ‘Compromise’ Streetscape
The Planning Authority (PA) has turned down requests by several Sliema property owners for them to have protection status given to their properties removed.
In a statement today, the PA pointed out that the protection had been given to the properties, which are situated along Triq Stella Maris and Triq Palazzo Capua, back in 2019 when the authority, following consultation with the Superintendent for Cultural Heritage, awarded protection status to 52 townhouses along the two streets.
“When considering the case presented by the owners the Planning Authority noted that the removal of scheduling could potentially lead to compromising the streetscape of two streets,” read the PA’s statement.
It argued that the streets were both “relatively untouched” and therefore merited the authority’s protection.
“Although some of the properties might not individually carry the same heritage importance as others, they display a collective value since they form part of a row of similar buildings that have the same height, design, proportions, materials, style and massing,” the PA said.
It further said that most of the properties had been built during the same period in the late 19th century and mid-20th century. “Although these properties have been protected for their collective value, each one has individual merits for scheduling, often having peculiar features on the facade and interior that distinguish them from other buildings.”
Furthermore, the PA noted that the properties also had common features that are “traditional characteristics of buildings of this particular period”.
Most of these buildings, the PA said, especially those in Triq il-Palazzo Capua all have a “good-sized back garden that is traditional of these types of buildings”.
“Evidently, these buildings were commissioned by prominent patrons designed by celebrated architects and built by some of the finest masons and craftsman in the Maltese islands at the time,” concluded the PA.
What do you make of this decision by the PA? Comment below