PA Shoots Down Mgarr Solar Farm On 43,000 Sqm Of Agricultural Land

The Planning Authority has unanimously rejected an application to develop a solar farm on a large swathe of agricultural land in Mgarr.

The plans, which would have occupied around 43,000 sqm of arable land, was met with widespread opposition from residents of the area, who warned that the development would be detrimental to the locality.

“This project would have caused direct damage to the work of Maltese farmers, to the natural environment of the site and to the Area of ​​Archaeological Importance located on this land,” Moviment Graffitti wrote in a statement.

“Congratulations to the farmers and residents of Mġarr who worked with organisations to explain why this project should not take place. Today they have continued to show us clearly that resistance is important and works.”

Malta is currently facing an influx of applications made on Outside Development Zones, which are being flagged as loopholes for the usage of agricultural land. A similar application has also been made by the same applicant, Joseph Schembri on Electrofix Group, for solar farms on agricultural land in Burmarrad.

As it stands, the Rural Policy does not allow solar farms on agricultural land, and it suggests that they are ideally constructed in abandoned quarries or roofs.