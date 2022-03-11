PA Unanimously Approves Joseph Portelli’s Sannat Mega-Development

Malta’s Planning Authority has unanimously approved a mega-development by the Sannat cliffs linked to Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli.

All three members of the board, Stephania Baldacchino, Mirielle Fsadni and Anthony Camilleri, voted to approve the permit. Residents and activists had made their opposition to the development clear, given that it is in a large stretch of arable land.

The planning permit proposes a project to build 73 flats and 60 garages. It is one of three applications that will create a block of no less than 125 apartments, just 350 metres away from the cliff’s edge. The application was submitted by Portelli’s business partner Mark Agius.

Objectors to the project have denoted that the splitting of the project into three separate applications was a means to ‘bypass’ certain regulations governed by the PA.

Portelli had even started illegal works in the area, but it seems the PA has continued on with the approval.