PAC Wishes Konrad Mizzi Well After His Hospitalisation And Will Call On Him To Testify Again Next Week

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has wished former minister Konrad Mizzi well after it was informed about his hospitalisation this morning.

Mizzi was due to appear before the committee to answer questions on the Electrogas contract but was forced to miss the sitting after he was admitted to hospital suffering from diverticulitis , which could lead to peritonitis – a redness and swelling, or inflammation, of the tissue that lines the belly or abdomen.

At the start of today’s sitting PAC chairman Beppe Fenech Adami read out correspondence received from Mizzi’s lawyer informing it that he had been admitted to hospital and was therefore unable to attend today’s meeting.