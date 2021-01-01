Paceville New Year Brawl Ends With Police Pulling Out Taser Guns And Three In Hospital

A fight in Paceville an hour after the beginning of the new year ended with police pulling out taser guns and three people in hospital.

Footage of the fight published by Times of Malta shows a swarm of police honing in on an establishment on Triq Gort in St Julian’s where 50 people had gathered at around 1am, many of whom were Syrian nationals, to celebrate the new year.

According to a police spokesperson, a fight broke out between several individuals resulting in three people being rushed to hospital due to injuries sustained. The details of their injuries are currently unknown.

Several police officers were called in to help crowd control, some brandishing taser guns, and at one point a clicking sound can be heard. However, according to the spokesperson, it has yet to be determined whether the taser was used.

The video also shows police surrounding a silver Peugeot, breaking the car’s window, and apprehending the people inside. The driver of the vehicle is believed to have been involved in the brawl and was trying to flee the scene.

A number of individuals have been arrested and are likely to be arraigned on Saturday.

The incident took place despite health authorities’ appeal to avoid gathering in large crowds in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Cover Photo: Times of Malta

