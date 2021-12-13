Packed Christmas Event In Republic Street Leaves Feast Enthusiasts Confused At COVID-19 Rules
Several feast enthusiasts have been left in a state of confusion at the current COVID-19 regime following a packed Christmas activity in the centre of Valletta last night.
The street performance, part of the annual Christmas in the City programme, saw festively dressed musicians and dancers treat passers-by to some Yuletide cheer. Several people attended as social life continues to return to Valletta, which was badly hit by the pandemic.
However, a video of it, which showed attendees in close proximity to each other, was also shared in a Facebook group for people lobbying for the return of village feasts, including those of Good Friday and Carnival, in 2022.
Despite pleas of feast enthusiasts for some clarity, the authorities have so far refused to confirm whether or not these feasts will be able to return next year, and if so in what manner. And many saw yesterday’s Christmas activity as a case of two weights and two measures.
“It looks like the health authorities believe COVID-19 only spreads at feasts, because everything except cultural and religious activities is taking place,” one man wryly commented.
“They saw religious feasts as extra or else they want to limit the baby Jesus procession to 100 people…come on,” a woman added.
“I think they’re taking feast enthusiasts for a ride,” another person said. “If the people of Valletta had balls, they’d bring out [the statue of] St Paul and then we see what happens. That’s how you have to do things in Malta.”
According to the current COVID-19 rules, events can only take place under strict regulation. All events must be approved by the Malta Tourism Authority in advance and strictly limit attendance to those who book in advance.
All attendees, staff, performers and technical staff must have a valid vaccination certificate, and masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.
Standing events are only allowed in a cordoned-off venue with bubbles of a maximum 100 people, with enough space to accommodate one person per two meters squares.
