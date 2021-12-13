Packed Christmas Event In Republic Street Leaves Feast Enthusiasts Confused At COVID-19 Rules  

Several feast enthusiasts have been left in a state of confusion at the current COVID-19 regime following a packed Christmas activity in the centre of Valletta last night.

The street performance, part of the annual Christmas in the City programme, saw festively dressed musicians and dancers treat passers-by to some Yuletide cheer. Several people attended as social life continues to return to Valletta, which was badly hit by the pandemic.

However, a video of it, which showed attendees in close proximity to each other, was also shared in a Facebook group for people lobbying for the return of village feasts, including those of Good Friday and Carnival, in 2022.

Despite pleas of feast enthusiasts for some clarity, the authorities have so far refused to confirm whether or not these feasts will be able to return next year, and if so in what manner. And many saw yesterday’s Christmas activity as a case of two weights and two measures.