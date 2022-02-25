Pain Clinic Staff Released Following Cannabis Arrest And Raid By Maltese Police

Staff for The Pain Clinic have been released from police custody following their arrest related to the importation and trafficking of cannabis.

Lovin Malta was earlier reported how several workers had been taken into custody following a raid on The Pain Clinic in Paola in an operation led by the Anti-Drugs Squad. Their phones were removed and were advised to contact their lawyers.

The staff were all subject to police interrogation. It is as yet unclear whether any of them will be charged with a crime and whether they were released on police bail.

In their own words, The Pain Clinic “provides innovative and alternative options to manage chronic pain and other illnesses that have not responded to conventional medication” and has become a prominent clinic providing options such as medical cannabis to patients.

The move comes just months after cannabis for recreational use was effectively legalised by the government, a few years after medical cannabis was introduced.

Back in November 2021, the government also clarified the island would completely legalise CBD oil and other products made from cannabis-derived compound once the December landmark cannabis reform bill passes into law.

What do you think of the arrest?